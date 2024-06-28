ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Bar Council terms three new laws ‘anti-people’; to observe ‘black day’ on July 1

Published - June 28, 2024 01:32 pm IST - Kolkata

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.

PTI

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Terming the three new laws which will replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Evidence Act as "anti-people and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal on June 28 said it will observe a "black day" on July one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1.

An overhaul, the criminal law Bills, and the big picture

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.

The BJP-led NDA government in August last year introduced in Parliament the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Revamping the criminal justice system to fit the bill

Claiming that the new laws are "anti-people, undemocratic and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal said in a press statement that it will observe July one as "black day" as a mark of protest and that lawyers practising in courts in the State and in Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on that day. It also requested all Bar associations to hold protest rallies in their respective areas on July 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US