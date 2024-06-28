GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal Bar Council terms three new laws ‘anti-people’; to observe ‘black day’ on July 1

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.

Published - June 28, 2024 01:32 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1.

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Terming the three new laws which will replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Evidence Act as "anti-people and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal on June 28 said it will observe a "black day" on July one.

The three new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita will come into force on July 1.

An overhaul, the criminal law Bills, and the big picture

The Bar Council of West Bengal has passed a resolution that lawyers practising in courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on July 1.

The BJP-led NDA government in August last year introduced in Parliament the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

Revamping the criminal justice system to fit the bill

Claiming that the new laws are "anti-people, undemocratic and draconian," the Bar Council of West Bengal said in a press statement that it will observe July one as "black day" as a mark of protest and that lawyers practising in courts in the State and in Andaman and Nicobar islands will abstain from their judicial work on that day. It also requested all Bar associations to hold protest rallies in their respective areas on July 1.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / politics / politics (general) / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.