Water levels surge in Teesta river even as heavy rainfalls flood parts of north Bengal

At least six people were killed and 1,500-odd tourists have been stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim’s Mangan district, officials said on Thursday. Due to torrential rainfall in Sikkim this week, surging water levels in the Teesta river wrought havoc in Kalimpong in north Bengal, flooding the Teesta Bazar area and leading to the closure of Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road.

The situation turned dire on Wednesday night after incessant and heavy rainfall inundated areas like Geil Khola and several roads in Kalimpong’s Teesta Bazar connecting Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Roads connecting Siliguri with Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also being monitored closely.

A newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed snapping the link between Mangan with Dzongu and Chungthang. Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said.

“Three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages,” Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said.

A number of houses were damaged in Geythang and Nampathang.

“A relief camp has been set up at Pakshep for the displaced people,” Mr. Chettri said.

The district magistrate also held a meeting with other officials to take stock of the situation following the incessant rainfall in and around Mangan District since Wednesday night and instructed them to carry out rescue and relief works.

Alerts have been sounded to those living in houses along banks of the swollen Teesta river. Local officials urged residents of affected areas to evacuate their river adjacent houses and move to safer locations. Many have been rendered homeless amid this crisis, and are grappling with damage incurred to their property. Police, defence personnel, and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been enlisted in affected areas in north Bengal to tackle any incoming emergencies.

Earlier this week, Sikkim witnessed multiple landslides across its northern and southern regions owing to heavy rainfall in the State. In the early hours of Monday, three people died under the impact of a landslide in south Sikkim. Multiple houses were destroyed and a bridge at Rangpo Khola in south Sikkim collapsed. Major roads in Sikkim have been closed, leading to inter-State traffic congestion all the way up to north Bengal, especially in busy routes like National Highway 10 that connect Sikkim with West Bengal’s Kalimpong.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Siliguri are also experiencing heavy rainfall. Multiple areas in Siliguri are waterlogged under the impact of the rain. However, Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb has emphasised that waterlogged areas are being adequately drained out even amidst the rainfall.

The Met department anticipated heavy to very heavy rainfall this week in northern parts of West Bengal, particularly in districts like Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.

The dangerous increase in Teesta’s water levels amid incessant rainfall brings back memories of the flash floods in Sikkim in October last year that took over a hundred lives and had affected both Sikkim and north Bengal, including Kalimpong’s Teesta Bazar area. The flood was reportedly triggered by a glacial lake outburst.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Pema Khandu, asked the administration, police and officials of various departments to ensure a swift response to the devastation.

“Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement, and the provision of basic needs,” Tamang said in a statement.

“The State government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging the utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected and displaced by the landslides,” he said.

He will soon return to the State to personally supervise rescue and relief operations.

(With PTI inputs)