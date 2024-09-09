Watch: What does Bengal’s ‘Aparajita’ Anti-Rape Bill entail?

On September 3rd, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, in response to the rape and murder of a young doctor.

This Bill introduces strict penalties, including a compulsory death sentence for rapes resulting in death or permanent injury—a first in Indian law. It also mandates fast-tracked investigations and trials for rape and acid attack cases, with timelines shortened to 21 and 30 days respectively.

The Bill draws comparisons to similar state laws like the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill and Maharashtra’s Shakti Bill, which also propose the death penalty for heinous crimes. Both of these laws, however, are still awaiting the President’s assent due to potential conflicts with central laws under Article 254.

