GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What does Bengal’s ‘Aparajita’ Anti-Rape Bill entail?

Watch: What does Bengal’s ‘Aparajita’ Anti-Rape Bill entail?

This Bill introduces strict penalties, including a compulsory death sentence for rapes resulting in death or permanent injury—a first in Indian law

Updated - September 09, 2024 09:26 am IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik
Aaratrika Bhaumik

On September 3rd, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, in response to the rape and murder of a young doctor.

This Bill introduces strict penalties, including a compulsory death sentence for rapes resulting in death or permanent injury—a first in Indian law. It also mandates fast-tracked investigations and trials for rape and acid attack cases, with timelines shortened to 21 and 30 days respectively.

The Bill draws comparisons to similar state laws like the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill and Maharashtra’s Shakti Bill, which also propose the death penalty for heinous crimes. Both of these laws, however, are still awaiting the President’s assent due to potential conflicts with central laws under Article 254.

Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - September 09, 2024 09:10 am IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / India / All India Trinamool Congress / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.