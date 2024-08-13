Watch: Reporters diary on how R.G. Kar protests have engulfed the medical fraternity in Bengal

Hospitals in other districts joined the protests as well. Outpatient departments (OPDs) are not open on Sundays in State-run hospitals.

The body of a female doctor was found inside seminar room of R G Kar Hospital and Medical College on August 9 and the autopsy report had indicated sexual assault. The Kolkata Police has arrested a civic police volunteer in connection with the crime on August 10. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier given a deadline for Kolkata Police to crack the case by Sunday (August 18, 2024), failing which she will transfer the case to the CBI.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) transferred the investigation in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Observing that the Court was truly appreciative of the feelings vented out by the doctors and the medical students and in particular, those at R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital the bench also urged the protesting doctors to call off their strike.