Watch: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s impact on West Bengal politics

The Hindu’s Shiv Sahay Singh on the late chief minister’s legacy

Updated - August 09, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Shiv Sahay Singh,Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

On August 8, 2024, former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away aged 80.

He succeeded Jyoti Basu as CM in 2000. In 2001, Mamata Banerjee secured a historic win for the Trinamool Congress and ended the 34 year long Communist rule in the State.

To understand Bhattacharjee’s impact on West Bengal politics, we are joined by The Hindu’s Shiv Sahay Singh.

Read more:  Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee — a Communist icon who dreamt of a resurgent West Bengal 

Panel: Shiv Sahay Singh, Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

Production: Shikha Kumari A

