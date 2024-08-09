Watch: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s impact on West Bengal politics

On August 8, 2024, former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away aged 80.

He succeeded Jyoti Basu as CM in 2000. In 2001, Mamata Banerjee secured a historic win for the Trinamool Congress and ended the 34 year long Communist rule in the State.

To understand Bhattacharjee’s impact on West Bengal politics, we are joined by The Hindu’s Shiv Sahay Singh.

