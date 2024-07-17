GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal police chief seeks public help to manage processions

“Certain incidents during festivities, affect others. The most important point is that others should not be affected because of our religious celebrations,” West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said on July 16

Updated - July 17, 2024 11:15 am IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:00 am IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Rajeev Kumar.

Rajeev Kumar. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on July 16 requested citizens to observe their religious celebrations without causing disruption, adding that the police and administration will ensure security for all.

Addressing local media persons, Mr. Kumar said on July 16, “A couple of festivals are being celebrated like Ulta Rath in some places, and Muharram… We request everyone to please ensure that other people’s lives are not disrupted amid religious festivities.”

The DGP said that the West Bengal police and State administration have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the Ulta Rath and Muharram processions are held smoothly, adding that the public should contact the police control room if they face difficulties.

He added that West Bengal’s legacy was the unity it displayed while celebrating different festivals, adding that it is crucial that no disruptions or mishaps take place amid celebrations.

“Sometimes certain incidents during festivities, affect other people. The most important point is that other people should not be affected by our religious celebrations,” Mr. Kumar said.

