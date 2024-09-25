Vrinda Grover to represent R.G. Kar victim’s family in courts

Supreme Court counsel Vrinda Grover will be representing the family of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, replacing advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

“I am representing the victim’s family before all courts,” Ms. Grover told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The next hearing in the rape and murder case in the Supreme Court is slated for September 30. Alongside Ms. Grover, Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and Karuna Nundy will represent the State’s junior doctors and senior doctors respectively.

The West Bengal government is being represented by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Ms. Grover is known for her work on human rights and women’s rights advocacy. She has earlier appeared in the Soni Sori rape-torture case, the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case, the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. She also represented one of the petitioners who opposed the premature release of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

Three arrests so far

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in north Kolkata on August 9, had sparked massive State-wide protests, especially by doctors.

So far, one Sanjay Roy has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder. Former RGKMCH principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh and officer-in-charge of Kolkata’s Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal have also been arrested on charges of evidence tampering and delay in filing FIR.

Earlier, the parents of the victim had alleged evidence tampering and cover-up by the hospital authorities, State administration and the Kolkata police.

Fresh protests

Fresh protests erupted on the RGKMCH premises on Wednesday as an internal inquiry committee set up by hospital authorities summoned 12 people, including medical students and doctors, for allegedly perpetuating a culture of threat, blackmail, and intimidation on the campus.

Agitating junior doctors shouted slogans as the 12 accused reached the administrative building of the RGKMCH to meet the committee.

During the protests that followed the August 9 incident, protesting doctors had alleged that a “threat culture” prevailed in hospitals and medical colleges across the State. They cited instances of senior staff threatening to deprive students of hostel accommodation, to fail them in exams, and to delay their medical registrations

Putting an end to this ‘threat culture’ was one of the five demands that the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front had put forward.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the rape and murder case summoned RGKMCH forensic doctor Apurba Biswas for the fourth day, along with an employee of the hospital morgue for questioning.

Dr. Biswas was on the team of doctors that had performed the initial post-mortem on the victim’s body. He had recently made explosive allegations against a relative of the victim, who allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if the post-mortem was not done quickly.