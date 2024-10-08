ADVERTISEMENT

Violence erupts at Jaynagar, West Bengal government sets up SIT to probe rape and murder of minor

Updated - October 08, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Jaynagar in West Bengal South 24 Parganas has been on the boil since October 4 after the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old; Calcutta High Court raises questions over lack of infrastructure at Central government-run hospitals in the State

Shiv Sahay Singh
Police and paramilitary personnel seen outside the hospital where the body of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Kultali in South 24 Parganas has been brought in for post-mortem following the order of the High Court, at Kalyani, in Nadia. | Photo Credit: ANI

Violence erupted at Jaynagar on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) after locals held a procession with the body of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed on October 4. On Tuesday morning, when the body was returned to the village, the locals were enraged.

The protests turned more volatile when the police reached the spot. The villagers were seen attacking a police vehicle with several personnel in it. The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur reached the area on receiving information that stones had been pelted at a police vehicle. Angry villagers also held protests around the SDPO.

Add POCSO charges to Jaynagar child murder and rape case, Calcutta HC tells police

Jaynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas has been on the boil since October 4 after the alleged rape and murder of the nine-year-old. Family members of the victim as well as villagers had alleged that they were made to run from pillar to post before a missing person complaint was filed. The villagers had attacked a police outpost on October 4 and set police motorcyles on fire.

On October 6, the Calcutta High Court directed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to be added to the case. The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Superintendent of Police of Baruipur Police District to look into the case.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Tuesday directed the Union Health Ministry to build the infrastructure of the respective Central hospitals in the State.

The family of the deceased girl wanted the autopsy to be conducted at a hospital administered by the Central government. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had on October 6 directed that the post-mortem examination be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, provided the infrastructure was available for it.

Rape cases rising in Bengal due to absence of timely action by State govt: Governor

However, in the absence of proper infrastructure at the hospital, the post-mortem of the deceased minor was conducted at the JNM Hospital in Kalyani by doctors of the nearby AIIMS facility. 

On Tuesday, Justice Ghosh raised questions over the lack of infrastructure at the Central government-run health facility. The High Court asked that if there was no infrastructure available to conduct an autopsy, what was the benefit in having Central government-run hospitals in the State.

