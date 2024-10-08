Violence erupts at Jaynagar, West Bengal government sets up SIT to probe rape and murder of minor

Violence erupted at Jaynagar on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) after locals held a procession with the body of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed on October 4. On Tuesday morning, when the body was returned to the village, the locals were enraged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests turned more volatile when the police reached the spot. The villagers were seen attacking a police vehicle with several personnel in it. The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur reached the area on receiving information that stones had been pelted at a police vehicle. Angry villagers also held protests around the SDPO.

Jaynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas has been on the boil since October 4 after the alleged rape and murder of the nine-year-old. Family members of the victim as well as villagers had alleged that they were made to run from pillar to post before a missing person complaint was filed. The villagers had attacked a police outpost on October 4 and set police motorcyles on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 6, the Calcutta High Court directed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to be added to the case. The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Superintendent of Police of Baruipur Police District to look into the case.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Tuesday directed the Union Health Ministry to build the infrastructure of the respective Central hospitals in the State.

The family of the deceased girl wanted the autopsy to be conducted at a hospital administered by the Central government. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had on October 6 directed that the post-mortem examination be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, provided the infrastructure was available for it.

However, in the absence of proper infrastructure at the hospital, the post-mortem of the deceased minor was conducted at the JNM Hospital in Kalyani by doctors of the nearby AIIMS facility.

On Tuesday, Justice Ghosh raised questions over the lack of infrastructure at the Central government-run health facility. The High Court asked that if there was no infrastructure available to conduct an autopsy, what was the benefit in having Central government-run hospitals in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.