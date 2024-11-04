Video of a couple being assaulted in a kangaroo court in Bengal’s Malda surfaces online, three arrested

A video of a couple being assaulted by locals in a kangaroo court in Kaliachak of West Bengal’s Malda district surfaced online on Sunday (November 3, 2024). Three people have been arrested for attacking police personnel who were trying to rescue the couple.

In the video, locals were seen tying the couple to a pole and thrashing them on the suspicion that they were engaged in an illicit affair; the two were seen conversing with each other in public earlier.

Locals allegedly dragged them to a kangaroo court and sought to punish them in public, in the Kaliachak Police Station area.

Locals also attacked police personnel who were trying to intervene, with weapons and bricks. A large force of police personnel led by the Inspector-in-charge of Kaliachak Police Station then reached the spot, controlled the mob, and rescued the couple.

According to police sources, a hundred-odd people had gathered at the spot to assault the couple and investigations were going on to nab the suspects.

This incident followed multiple instances of public flogging and kangaroo courts that came to the fore in different parts of the State in June and July, like in Chopra, Phulbari, Pandua and Jhargram. In many of these cases, local Trinamool Congress workers were accused of carrying out the kangaroo courts and enabling the assault of the victims.

