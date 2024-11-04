GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of a couple being assaulted in a kangaroo court in Bengal’s Malda surfaces online, three arrested

Locals were caught on camera assaulting a couple on suspicion that they were engaged in an extra-marital affair

Published - November 04, 2024 10:37 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som

A video of a couple being assaulted by locals in a kangaroo court in Kaliachak of West Bengal’s Malda district surfaced online on Sunday (November 3, 2024). Three people have been arrested for attacking police personnel who were trying to rescue the couple.

In the video, locals were seen tying the couple to a pole and thrashing them on the suspicion that they were engaged in an illicit affair; the two were seen conversing with each other in public earlier.

Locals allegedly dragged them to a kangaroo court and sought to punish them in public, in the Kaliachak Police Station area. 

Locals also attacked police personnel who were trying to intervene, with weapons and bricks. A large force of police personnel led by the Inspector-in-charge of Kaliachak Police Station then reached the spot, controlled the mob, and rescued the couple.

According to police sources, a hundred-odd people had gathered at the spot to assault the couple and investigations were going on to nab the suspects. 

This incident followed multiple instances of public flogging and kangaroo courts that came to the fore in different parts of the State in June and July, like in Chopra, Phulbari, Pandua and Jhargram. In many of these cases, local Trinamool Congress workers were accused of carrying out the kangaroo courts and enabling the assault of the victims.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Related Topics

India / West Bengal / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.