Unrest and allegations of intimidation mar bypolls in six Assembly segments of West Bengal

Sporadic incidents of unrest, an attack on an Opposition candidate and allegations of intimidation emerged during the bypolls on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in six Assembly constituencies of West Bengal.

By 5 p.m., voter turnout across the six constituencies averaged 69.29%. Taldangra in Bankura district recorded the highest turnout at 75.20%, while Naihati in North 24 Parganas had the lowest at 61.10%.

In Cooch Behar’s Sitai, the turnout till 5 p.m. stood at 66.35%, while in North 24 Parganas’ Haroa, it was 73.95%. In Paschim Medinipur district’s Medinipur and Alipurduar’s Madarihat, voter turnouts were 71.85% and 66.35%, respectively. Of the six constituencies, Sitai and Madarihat are located in north Bengal, while Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra are in south Bengal.

The polls were necessitated after the MLAs from these seats were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

In Madarihat, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar’s vehicle was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters. The incident occurred in Mujnai, under the Madarihat gram panchayat, when Lohar was meeting BJP supporters. His vehicle was blocked, and stones were allegedly thrown at it.

BJP leaders in the State claimed that several of their party supporters had been arrested across various districts, including Medinipur. Meanwhile, tensions flared in Sitai, Cooch Behar, following allegations that two buttons on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) had been taped over. BJP candidate from Sitai, Deepak Roy, alleged that tape was found covering the first two buttons on the EVM at a polling booth in Hokdah Adabari SSK Primary School.

In south Bengal, leaders of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which is contesting in Haroa, alleged threats from Trinamool Congress candidates. They claimed that supporters of the ruling party in the State had prevented ISF polling agents from entering several polling booths. The ISF polling agents gathered and sought police assistance to reach the booths.

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in Bhatpara, an area bordering Naihati. In Medinipur, local BJP leader Bablu Ghosh was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters while accompanying the party’s polling agent to a polling booth.

To ensure a peaceful electoral process, 108 companies of Central forces were deployed across the six segments in five districts of the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

These bypolls are significant, coming after months of protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. While Opposition parties have highlighted the issue, the ruling party has downplayed its potential impact on the bypolls.

Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates for all six seats. For the first time since 2021, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress have failed to forge an electoral alliance and are contesting separately.

