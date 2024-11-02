Two Trinamool Congress MLAs allege attacks by their own party workers

Trinamool Congress MLA from Minakhan in West Bengal, Usha Rani Mondal, and the MLA from Sandeshkhali, Sukumar Mahato, have alleged they were attacked by their own party cadres on Thursday night.

“Abdul Khalek Molla dragged me out of my car and hit me with a rod. He also pushed me to the ground,” Ms. Mondal told local media on Friday. Mr. Molla is a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader from Haroa in West Bengal.

She alleged that there were several party workers with him, armed with rods and sticks. “They were saying my husband, and I should be murdered,” Ms. Mondal added.

This comes less than a month before byelections in six constituencies on November 13, one of which is Haroa.

Mob attack

Ms. Mondal was accompanied by her husband, Mrityunjoy Mondal, when the alleged attack took place.

“Around 100-200 people gathered around us to attack our car. It started with miscreants throwing bricks at our car,” the MLA’s husband said. “The MLA was dragged out of the vehicle and attacked, leading to two injuries. After that, we were attacked again when we reached home.”

Mr. Mondal has accused the Trinamool leader Mr. Molla of heckling them on various occasions.

Mr. Molla said, “The MLA was not present at the rally in Haroa’s Circus Maidan when Mamata Banerjee came to support the party’s Basirhat candidate before the Lok Sabha elections… Since that day, the MLA’s husband has been torturing local party cadres in unspeakable ways and is involved in corruption.”

”He accused the MLA and her spouse of orchestrating an attack on the Trinamool panchayat pradhan of an adjoining village on Thursday night. Mr. Mondal said the counter-allegations as false.

Local strongman

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA from Sandeshkhali, Sukumar Mahato, has alleged that he was attacked on Thursday night by party workers close to local party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

Mr. Shahjahan was arrested earlier this year by the West Bengal Police following multiple sexual assault and land grab allegations in Sandeshkhali.

“These miscreants hurled bricks at our car and attacked party workers while we were returning from Kali Puja celebrations at around 8 p.m. on Thursday,” Mr. Mahato told local media.

He alleged he was also attacked by supporters of local Trinamool leader Abdul Kader Molla. “They are opposed to the replacement of Mr. Shahjahan by Mizanur Rahman as block president for Sandeshkhali Block 1,” Mr. Mahato said.

Two people have been arrested in this matter.