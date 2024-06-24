Two arrested in connection with woman’s death in Bengal

Missing since June 21, the body of a young woman was recovered from a water body in Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon. The police have registered a case and two persons have been arrested after the woman’s family filed a complaint of rape and murder against the accused, Ajay Mondal, who lives in nearby Madanpur, and another person. The police believe the deceased met the accused on social media.

Sources in the police said the deceased hailed from Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas and was visiting her uncle’s home in Baruipur with her grandmother. Her family members told the police that she had left her home at about 8 p.m. on last Friday after receiving a phone call. The woman’s family has alleged that the phone call she received on Friday evening was from Mr. Mondal. Her phone, which is yet to be recovered, became unreachable later that evening, and was switched off at about 11 p.m. on the same night.

On Sunday afternoon, the deceased’s body was found in a water body in the area. The body has been sent for post mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.