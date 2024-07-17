Tunnel found under fake gold dealer’s house in West Bengal

A tunnel was discovered under the house of an alleged fake gold dealer in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The police said that a gang led by Saddam Sardar had been selling fake gold idols to people over the past 15 years in the State. Following complaints that he was cheating people this way, the police searched his house at Keurakhali village in Kultali block on Monday and arrested him, but his family and friends got into a fight with the police and helped him escape.

The tunnel entrance was below the cot in Mr. Sardar’s house. He reportedly escaped through the tunnel during the police raid. The tunnel is connected to a nearby canal.

The local police have launched a manhunt for the accused. They are scanning nearby areas, including Canning and Basanti.

3 police personnel injured

When the police reached Mr. Sardar’s house in the morning, his family and locals started protesting and surrounded the police from all sides. Mr. Sardar’s brother, Sairul Sardar, reportedly fired several rounds in the air to create commotion. He then held a police officer at gunpoint and tried to flee with his brother. Three police personnel were injured in the fight with Mr. Sardar’s family. The police have filed a case in this regard.

The police suspect that the local residents too are involved in Mr. Sardar’s fake gold business. The gang was also involved in a fake currency racket, a local news channel said, quoting the police.

The gang used to paint fake metal sculptures to make it look like gold and sell them – some through social media – at high prices to unsuspecting customers. They have also been accused of taking people to their house and beating them up for money.

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said, “Let us not sensationalise it. We also do not have to downplay it. Let us do the right investigation in the right way.”

