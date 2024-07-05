Trinamool workers accused of beating up family in West Bengal’s Jamalpur

A family in West Bengal’s Jamalpur has accused Trinamool Congress workers of beating up its members after they refused to attend a meeting at a local party office on June 14 to settle a dispute.

The incident in the Purba Bardhaman district has come to light after alleged cases of flogging in Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra and Jalpaiguri’s Fulbari caused outrage.

On June 25, the family submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister, District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. The complainants had alleged that on June 13, local Trinamool workers ‘summoned’ them for a meeting in Jamalpur’s Chakdighi area to settle a dispute. Since they skipped the meeting, the Trinamool workers attacked them.

“We did not want to attend the meeting. The accused came to my house that night and said they would show us the consequences of not attending the meeting. Then they beat me up,” a male member of the family told a local news channel. A woman from the family alleged that she was attacked when she tried to intervene.

“We were attacked by associates of Trinamool leader Azad Rehman. We had to abandon our home since the events of that night,” she said.

Mr. Rehman has denied the allegations and said the family was not ‘summoned’ to any meeting. He said the incident on June 14 was a fight between local residents.

The complainants have said that after the alleged incident on June 14, police personnel from the Jamalpur Police Station had taken them to a hospital. While the family alleged inaction by the police, police sources said no complaint was filed.

“There was no complaint earlier. The police has started a case based on the complaint received on June 25,” said SP, Purba Bardhaman, Shri Amandeep.

A few days ago, a video of a woman being flogged in public by a man in Chopra had gone viral online. At Jalpaiguri’s Fulbari, a woman took her life recently after she was tried for alleged adultery by a kangaroo court called by villagers. Arrests have been made in both the incidents.

