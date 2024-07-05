GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trinamool workers accused of beating up family in West Bengal’s Jamalpur

The family members submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister, the DM and the SP on June 25, alleging that they were beaten up for not attending a meeting called by a local Trinamool leader

Published - July 05, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

A family in West Bengal’s Jamalpur has accused Trinamool Congress workers of beating up its members after they refused to attend a meeting at a local party office on June 14 to settle a dispute.

The incident in the Purba Bardhaman district has come to light after alleged cases of flogging in Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra and Jalpaiguri’s Fulbari caused outrage.

On June 25, the family submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister, District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. The complainants had alleged that on June 13, local Trinamool workers ‘summoned’ them for a meeting in Jamalpur’s Chakdighi area to settle a dispute. Since they skipped the meeting, the Trinamool workers attacked them.

Attempt to murder charge against Trinamool strongman in Chopra flogging case

“We did not want to attend the meeting. The accused came to my house that night and said they would show us the consequences of not attending the meeting. Then they beat me up,” a male member of the family told a local news channel. A woman from the family alleged that she was attacked when she tried to intervene.

“We were attacked by associates of Trinamool leader Azad Rehman. We had to abandon our home since the events of that night,” she said.

Mr. Rehman has denied the allegations and said the family was not ‘summoned’ to any meeting. He said the incident on June 14 was a fight between local residents.

The complainants have said that after the alleged incident on June 14, police personnel from the Jamalpur Police Station had taken them to a hospital. While the family alleged inaction by the police, police sources said no complaint was filed.

“There was no complaint earlier. The police has started a case based on the complaint received on June 25,” said SP, Purba Bardhaman, Shri Amandeep.

A few days ago, a video of a woman being flogged in public by a man in Chopra had gone viral online. At Jalpaiguri’s Fulbari, a woman took her life recently after she was tried for alleged adultery by a kangaroo court called by villagers. Arrests have been made in both the incidents.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.