Trinamool suspends two youth wing leaders for making short film on RG Kar issue

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal suspended two leaders of its youth wing who have made a short film about the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident and the subsequent protests. The short film titled Agamani was allegedly made without any “party permission”.

Trinamool leaders Rajanya Haldar and Prantik Chakraborty were suspended for anti-party activities on Friday night, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) State president Trinankur Bhattacharjee said.

The film was made under Mr. Chakraborty’s direction and his wife Ms. Haldar played the main role where she is seen dawning a doctor’s attire along and the title also mentioned that it was “Tillotama’s story”. Tillotama is a pseudonym used for the victim of the ghastly crime.

The film’s trailer was recently released and it stirred up controversy inside and outside the party and was all set to release on October 2, which is also Mahalaya marking the beginning of Durga Puja festivities across the State.

In a social media post on X, Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh said: “A short film has been made about the RG Kar issue. TMC has no relation to this. We are against the commercial issue of such a sensitive issue. Any person has the freedom to create things. But if a person from TMC uses this tragic case which is still under investigation to promote a film, then the party will not take responsibility for it. The party did not give any permission for this.”

In the suspension order, Mr. Bhattacharjee wrote that Mr. Chakraborty, Vice-President of West Bengal TMCP and Ms. Haldar, Vice-President of Jadavpur-Diamond Harbour District TMCP, will remain suspended until the disciplinary committee “reaches any final decision regarding them”.

Suspended party leaders Ms. Haldar and Mr. Chakraborty insisted that the film was mostly about women empowerment. Ms. Haldar also said that she has no idea why they were suspended but insisted that “this story is not just about the RG Kar victim, but about all Tillotamas and the fire that this incident has ignited in people. It is about women empowerment and the fight women put up against abuse.” She also went on to insist that the film made by the couple was never about indulging in anti-party activities.

The trailer of the film showed Ms. Haldar bearing injury marks on her body, wearing a white doctor’s coat, and lying in a green field with a doctor’s stethoscope tied around her neck.

Both Ms. Haldar and Mr. Chakraborty have said that they are still going ahead with the release of the movie even though their party did not support their decision.

Reacting to the trailer of the short film, the Opposition West Bengal BJP wrote on social media handle X that Ms. Haldar playing ‘Tilottama’ is an insult to the memory of Abhaya, another pseudonym given to the victim. It further said: “TMC’s complete lack of decency is on full display as they desecrate the tragedy of her death and make a mockery of the fight for justice. This is beyond disrespect — it’s a deliberate slap in the face to every person demanding accountability for Abhaya’s rape & murder. TMC has reduced a life lost to a cheap stunt, proving they have no shame, no conscience, and no respect for justice. Pathetic.”

Actress threatened

In the meantime, Bengali film actress Rupa Bhattacharya, who joined many protests for the RG Kar case, said she faced rape threats on her social media account. She has filed complaints with the police cyber cell.

Ms. Bhattacharya told a local television channel, “I went to the protests against the rape and murder of a female doctor, but I am getting rape threats from various accounts for joining protests. I did not go as an actor, I went as an individual and as a woman.” She said at the end everything boiled down to threat to women and lack of safety.