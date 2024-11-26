Trinamool streamlines party organisation, mum on its role in INDIA bloc

In an attempt to streamline the functioning of the party, the Trinamool Congress on Monday (November 26, 2024) inducted new members in its national working committee, set up disciplinary committees at the national and state level and announced names of its spokespersons.

The party leadership, however, remained silent on its role in the INDIA bloc and whether it will join the Opposition alliance in targeting the Union government on the issue of industrialist Gautam Adani in the wake of his recent indictment by an American court.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, senior party leader and West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the party will raise issues of price rise, unemployment, fertiliser shortage, denial of funds in the PM Awas Yojana and MGNREGA as well as the situation in Manipur.

Ms. Bhattacharya evaded questions on what will be the party’s stand on the Adani issue by saying that it was not discussed at the meeting. Chief Minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee presided over the meeting and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the gathering.

Five new members were included in the party’s national working committee meeting, which included West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Ministers Manas Ranjan Bhunia and Javed Khan and MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mala Roy. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was a member of the national executive committee, was not invited to the meeting. Mr. Roy had made statements against the West Bengal government during the protests over rape and murder at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The party came up with three disciplinary committees — one at the level of Parliament, second at the level of State Assembly and the third at the party level. “If any show cause notice is given by the disciplinary committee, the person has to respond and three such notices will lead to suspension,” Ms. Bhattacharya said.

New party spokespersons

The party decided on the names of its spokespersons and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is among the spokespersons at the national level along with Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kirti Azad, Sagarika Ghose and Sushmita Dev.

The Trinamool also announced that a number of political events including protest by its women’s wing demanding that the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 which was passed earlier this year be given the assent by the President. The Bill, which came in response to the crime at R.G. Kar Hospital has provisions for death penalty for almost every kind of rape. The party has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu on December 10 when a 15-member delegation of the party is expected to meet her and urge the leader for approving the passage of the Bill.

Ms. Bhattacharya, who spoke to media after the meeting, said the idea to press for the consent of Aparajita Bill was floated by Abhishek Banerjee and got support of the party. The party will also hold workshops in every district to make workers aware of the history of the party. “The new generation needs to know about our history as to how the party was formed in 1998,” Ms. Bhattacharya said.

Among the key leaders of the party who were present at the meeting was Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who was recently released on bail after almost two years behind bars for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

