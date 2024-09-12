Trinamool only force that can stop BJP from taking over in Bengal: Jawhar Sircar 

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not the beginning of the end of Trinamool Congress or Mamata Banerjee era in West Bengal, former Trinamool leader Jawhar Sircar told The Hindu, hours before he met Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to submit his resignation from the Upper House.

He had informed Ms. Banerjee, the Trinamool chairperson, in a letter on Sunday of his intention to quit following disappointment with the way the West Bengal government handled the incident of rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata and the agitation that followed.

The former bureaucrat had said that he had considered taking this step in 2022 too, when corruption cases against Trinamool leaders cropped up. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sircar said that one of the key reasons he decided to stay on was because the Trinamool was the “only major force in Bengal that can stop BJP from taking over the State.” “It would be wishful to think that this is the beginning of the end of the Mamata Banerjee era. Most certainly it is a setback. I have seen her going through setbacks and temporary mistakes for the last 40 years,” Mr. Sircar said. He said it is largely the BJP which is floating this narrative (of Trinamool’s end) and they did the same after the events at Sandeshkhali before the 2024 general election. “BJP converts schadenfreude into dreams and to convert dreams into reality, they indulge in a lot of make-believe and to do so, they use their Goebbelsian media,” he added.

He said that the party and the government did not tackle the R.G. Kar movement. On a question about the internal tensions and complaints about lack of dialogue within the Trinamool, he said, “Mamata Banerjee is entitled to run the party she created. I am sure she had heard views of others and I am almost sure that some were misleading.”

To a question on the parallels between the R.G. Kar movement with Nandigram and Singur that unseated the 34-year Left government, he said that the prime difference was that the bulk of the present agitation continues to be non-political, while the other two movements were essentially political. “The BJP is trying to capture it but they have failed. But the Left has found a way of reviving itself, in its genetic agitational mode,” Mr. Sircar remarked.

At the same time, he cautioned that the R.G. Kar agitation is far stronger than the Nirbhaya movement of 2012. “In 2012, as Prasar Bharati CEO I saw the Nirbhaya movement come up and then getting frittered away soon enough. People moved on. But today, we are on the 34th day, and there is no sign of moving on in case of R.G. Kar agitation,” Mr. Sircar said.

Calling himself a “visiting scholar” to Trinamool, who has now graduated with a three-year degree in practical politics, Mr. Sircar said he will be spending his time “writing and fighting” the Narendra Modi government.

