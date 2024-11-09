Trinamool moves ECI against State BJP president, misuse of Central forces

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday (November 9, 2024) submitted two complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI), one alleging misuse of Central forces by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and another directed at State BJP president Sukanata Majumdar.

The Trinamool delegation comprising five MPs consisted of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O’Brien, Sushmita Dev, Kirti Azad, and Saket Gokhale.

Most BJP leaders in the State are provided security cover by Central forces and the Trinamool leaders have been alleging that the forces deployed with the BJP leaders as well as those deployed in the election process are trying to influence voters. The Trinamool leadership also submitted a complaint against Mr. Majumdar who had targeted the State police only a few days ago and said that they should remove the national emblem from their uniform if they want to work as agents of the ruling party.

The Trinamool delegation also expressed dissatisfaction that the Election Commissioners were not available to meet the party delegation at ECI headquarters.

“We had sought an appointment with the ECI to discuss two specific issues but we got an excuse that it was the ‘second Saturday’. How can the ECI office remain completely shut during elections and a clerk is tasked with putting stamps on everything? It cannot be accepted in a constitutional set-up. We strongly condemn this,” Trinamool leader Sudip Banerjee said.

Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev said that the party condemns the remarks made by BJP State president directed at the police. “BJP talks about nationalism and a Minister of the Union government is telling the State police to take off Ashok Stambh (national emblem) from their uniforms and put a slipper there instead. This kind of derogatory remark calls for serious action from the ECI. We strongly condemn his statement,” Ms. Dev said. The Trinamool leadership also sought action against the BJP leader.

Byelection to six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) — will be held on November 13. The elections assume significance as it comes right after protests have rocked the State over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.