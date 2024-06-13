ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool MLA Soham Chakraborty gets anticipatory bail in assault case

Published - June 13, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOLKATA

The MLA, also an actor, met the public prosecutor at the latter’s office, triggering a row. The district’s bar association president said the meeting will cast doubts on the law department

Moyurie Som

The Barasat court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty in connection with a case of assault filed by a Kolkata restaurateur.

According to Mr. Chakraborty’s lawyer Alok Samajpati, the Chandipur MLA, also an actor, was booked under four bailable sections. “The court granted him bail against a personal bond of ₹2,000,” Mr. Samajpati said.

The MLA found himself at the centre of another controversy when he met public prosecutor Shantamay Basu in his office. The district’s bar association president Shiba Prasad Mukherjee said a meeting between an accused in a case filed by the State and a public prosecutor in the latter’s office casts doubts on the law department. In response, Mr. Basu told the media, “I am a district leader of the Trinamool and Mr. Chakraborty is an MLA of the party. We have known each other for a long time. I did not meet him as a public prosecutor.”

On June 7, Mr. Chakraborty was caught on CCTV camera punching restaurant owner Anisul Alam and assaulting the restaurant staff following an altercation over parking. On Wednesday, Mr. Alam filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court alleging that he and his family have been threatened by Mr. Chakraborty since the incident. He sought protection and an investigation into the matter. In his plea, Mr. Alam accused the police of not taking action against the MLA.

Mr. Chakraborty had said he attacked the restaurant owner after the latter “abused” Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee. “I was attacked first. I could not keep my head straight after Abhishek Banerjee’s name came up,” he had said.

Later, he said was ‘apologetic’, adding that he “should not have behaved like that” given that he is a public representative. His actions drew criticism from within the party, with senior leaders Madan Mitra and actor-turned-politician Dev labelling his behaviour ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unjust’.

