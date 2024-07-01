Trinamool MLA raises questions on character of women flogged in viral video

A day after a video of a couple being beaten up by a Trinamool Congress leader went viral and sent shock-waves across the country, local Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidul Rahaman raised questions about the character of a woman who was being mercilessly beaten up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman also did commit a mistake, leaving her husband and children she became corrupt,” the Chopra MLA said. In the video, a man is seen beating women and man with sticks as several people are seen witnessing the torture meted out on a street in full public view. The locals have accused the couple of being in a relationship.

Though the MLA admitted that some excesses were done, he insisted that the woman was a bad influence on society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman did not complain, her husband did not complain, nothing happened forcefully. The woman was doing something which the society does not permit and there was a local gathering as it happens in villages. I am not saying that it was not wrong,” the MLA said

Meanwhile, Tajimul Islam the local Trinamool Congress leader arrested in this case was produced before a local court in Islampur and sent to five days of police custody.

Islampur Police had suo motu taken note of the case and arrested the accused Tajmul Islam on June 30. The police, on July 1, said, “Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and lend political colour to a recent incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD, where one lady was publicly assaulted”. The police said that the victim has been provided police security and Inspector- In Charge of Chopra Police Station has been show-caused over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Didi’s West Bengal is unsafe for women: Nadda

Meanwhile, the remarks by the MLA have triggered fresh controversy. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that MLA Hamidul Rahaman was referring to a “Muslim Rashtra” and discussing punishments under “certain rules” are “deeply concerning”.

“Is TMC declaring West Bengal a State where Sharia law will be applied?” Mr. Majumdar posted on X.

BJP president J.P. Nadda also took note of the developments and said that a horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. “To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act. Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi’s West Bengal is UNSAFE for women,” Mr. Nadda posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinamool Congress leadership said that the police had taken action in the case. TMC leader and State’s Minister Firhad Hakim said that police had taken action and said the incidents of atrocities against women are common in BJP ruled states.

NHRC, India, takes suo motu cognizance of the inciden. It observed the matter indicates that the State authorities have not learnt any lessons from such incidents in the past nor the concerns raised by the organisation.

It issued notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report on the matter within one week. It also decided to send its team for a spot enquiry given the gravity of the matter.

Jungle Raj, says Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose expressed a strong reaction to the incident at Chopra. The Governor said that goons have taken over the State and the situation is worse than a Jungle Raj. “In the jungle, no animal kills the other for a thrill. This is the only place where people are killed for thrill,” he added.

The Governor said action will be taken against those in the government responsible for such incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.