Trinamool MLA alleges receiving threat calls after arrest of party strongman

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra has alleged that he got a death threat on Wednesday midnight.

Mr. Mitra told a local news channel that he answered a phone call in which the caller said, “Who will save you if we fire shots? You get ready to get shot.”

“I got a call around 12.19 a.m. I pick up all calls, so I answered. The caller threatened me of dire consequences,” he said.

Mr. Mitra said the call could be from the aides of Trinamool strongman Jayant Singh. Mr. Singh is a well-known Trinamool worker and a strongman in the Ariadaha area. He is a close associate of Mr. Mitra and is the prime accused in a case of mob violence. He has been accused of beating up a teenager and his mother in Ariadaha. Many of Mr. Singh’s photos with Mr. Mitra has been doing the rounds on social media after the assault video went viral.

The Trinamool leader said the caller threatened him since he had spoken on the Ariadaha assault case. Mr. Mitra, who is set to file a complaint with the police, said even Arjun Singh, former Barrackpore MP from the BJP, could be behind the threats.

On Wednesday, Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said he got a threat call after the arrest of Mr. Singh on July 4. The caller threatened the MP with dire consequences if the leader was not released from police custody.

“The caller said he would kill me if I went to Ariadaha. The threat call came twice, and the caller also abused me. I later contacted the Barrackpore Police Commissioner and requested him to track the number. I have also lodged a police complaint,” Mr. Roy told PTI on Wednesday.

Ariadaha falls under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency that Mr. Roy represents.

Mr. Arjun Singh refuted the allegations against him saying photographs of the accused with Mr. Mitra and Mr. Roy are in public domain, which prove the close association of the accused with the Trinamool.

The Barrackpore Police have also launched a suo motu probe after another video from March 2021 went viral where Mr. Singh and his aides are seen brutally beating up a woman in a neighbourhood club.

Mr. Singh was arrested in another case in 2023 and was out on bail. He has nine FIRs against him in Belgharia and Dakhineshwar police stations.

When asked about Mr. Singh’s close association with the Trinamool and his involvement in violence, Mr. Roy said, “After his previous arrest, he stayed away from unlawful activities. It is not about closeness. If the party had received any complaints, we would have looked into them.”

On Thursday, Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister Alapan Bandopadhyay said, “The accused Jayant Singh has been repeatedly arrested by the police, at least five times in five cases since 2016. According to police, he is a known rowdy and arrested several times in different cases.”