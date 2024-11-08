Trinamool leaders debate on Mamata passing on the mantle to Abhishek Banerjee

With Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee emerging as the number two in the party, a section of leaders of the West Bengal ruling party do not miss any opportunity to debate on when party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will pass on the mantle to her nephew.

As Abhishek Banerjee celebrated his birthday and greeted supporters outside his residence, leaders like Kunal Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee debated on whether or when should the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hand over her responsibility to Abhishek Banerjee.

Kunal Ghosh, perceived to be close to the party’s general secretary, triggered the debate with a social media post on Wednesday. “By the natural course of time, Abhishek will become West Bengal’s chief minister one day, leading Trinamool Congress into a new era. He embodies the spirit and legacy of Mamata Banerjee, while also adapting it to modern challenges.” Mr. Ghosh said in the post.

A number of leaders of the party, including party’s senior MP Kalyan Banerjee, joined the debate.

‘Second in command’

“Abhishek is the second man in the party. There is no controversy about that,” the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha said. However, on the question of who will become the Chief Minister after Mamata Banerjee, the Sreerampur MP said it will be the prerogative of the party chairperson.

The Trinamool MP, however, gave the example of President-elect of the United States Donald Trump and said that if Mr. Trump can become President at 78 years, then age is just a matter of politics. “The election of Donald Trump has made one thing clear, age is not a factor in politics. Even at the age of 78, if there is performance, if there is popularity, the person can win,” Kalyan Banerjee said.

Old vs new debate

The old versus new debate was raised by Abhishek Banerjee, when he said in January this year that there should be a retirement age in politics. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not seem to be in agreement with the proposition and in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year she fielded a number of candidates above 70 years of age.

A few days ago, senior Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also heaped praises on Abhishek Banerjee and said that the general secretary’s ‘Nabo Jowar Yatra’ in 2023 helped the youth connect with the party and improved the party’s performance in the rural polls.

With Abhishek Banerjee emerging as a key power centre in the party, the old guard in Trinamool who are perceived to be close to Chief Minister are also praising the party’s general secretary. During the day, a large crowd of supporters of Abhishek Banerjee had gathered at Kalighat to get a glimpse of their leader. The crowd, mostly young men, raised slogans in support of the party general secretary and offered him cake.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress pointed out that Abhishek Banerjee has suggested a number of changes at the organisational level in the party that include changing district presidents and faces of few municipalities.

