Trinamool Congress leader and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal (aka Kesto Mondal) returned to Birbhum after being in prison for over 25 months in connection with the West Bengal cattle scam. Mr. Mondal on his return expressed his allegiance to the Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr. Mondal got a hero’s welcome at his residence on Tuesday (September 24) where a huge number of party workers and loyalists waited with sweets, party colours, drums, and flowers, to celebrate his return to his hometown in Bolpur, Birbhum district.

He was accompanied by his daughter Sukanya Mondal during his return. Notably, she has also been accused of the same cattle scam and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Upon his return, Mr. Mondal said, “I was with Didi and will always remain with her. The health condition is not good, when needed I will meet her.”

Mr. Mondal was known as one of the closest aides of Ms. Banerjee in Trinamool. On Tuesday, the party leader and CM Mamata Banerjee was also present in Bolpur to assess the flood situation at the time when Mr. Mondal returned with his daughter. But they did not meet or exchange any words upon his return.

Mr. Mondal was arrested on August 11, 2022, by CBI officials. On September 8, 2022, Ms. Banerjee stood by him and voiced her strong faith in his aid. She had said, “Kesto will come out of prison one day and you will accord him a hero’s welcome.”

Once Mr. Mondal’s bail was announced on July 30 at the Supreme Court, Trinamool leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor, Firhad Hakim hailed Mr. Mondal as a bagh (tiger). He further stated, “You cannot keep the tiger of Birbhum in a cage for long. When a tiger is in a cage for long, hyenas and foxes make a lot of noise.”

“This tiger stays within nature. I have called him a tiger for his resilience even when he faced so much abuse. He is there for the people and the party with a lot of patience, that is why he is a tiger,” said Mr. Hakim on Tuesday as he further reiterated his statement.

An emotional party worker outside his residence said, “They had arrested our dada (brother) wrongfully. A lot of small local leaders were claiming authority when our bagh was not here. Now when the tiger is back, they are nowhere to be seen.”

The cattle smuggle scam run through the allegedly porous borders between West Bengal and Bangladesh as cows were smuggled to the neighbouring state through a racket. In the cattle scam, the CBI and ED officials are investigating 70 properties linked to Mr. Mondal, multiple land deals, two rice mills, and other businesses.

His daughter, his accountant, his driver along with three cattle smugglers were arrested in this scam.

Reportedly, Mr. Mondal had assets worth ₹48 crore though he declared his assets only in lakhs. Properties linked to him were also valued at crores.

The State had gone to two major elections without their strongman, the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2023 Panchayat election. Even in his absence, the Trinamool won massively from Mr. Mondal’s home ground.

Interestingly, around the same time that Mr. Mondal was arrested, other major party leaders were also arrested. Former party Secretary General and Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the teacher’s recruitment scam a month before Mr. Mondal. Mr. Chatterjee was removed from the Cabinet and from all his party posts. A year later, Trinamool leader and Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested in the ration scam. He was also removed from the Cabinet.

But during the course of these events, Mr. Mondal has found immense support from various party leaders, including the Chief Minister herself, even when they distanced themselves from the others.

