ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress students' wing supporters show black flags to Governor Ananda Bose outside Calcutta University

Updated - October 03, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad supporters said they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities

PTI

C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (October 3, 2024) by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities.

“The Governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the Governor enters the campus smoothly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Mr. Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the State owing to differences over several issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US