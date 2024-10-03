GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trinamool Congress students' wing supporters show black flags to Governor Ananda Bose outside Calcutta University

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad supporters said they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities

Updated - October 03, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
C.V. Ananda Bose. File

C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (October 3, 2024) by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony.

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities.

“The Governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the Governor enters the campus smoothly.

The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Mr. Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the State owing to differences over several issues.

Published - October 03, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.