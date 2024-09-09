TMC MPs who amplified misinformation must apologise: Amit Malviya as doctors’ association demands apology from Abhishek Banerjee

After the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, demanded an unconditional apology from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for his post claiming the death of boy owing to lack of medical attention at R.G. Kar hospital, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya hit out at the TMC government and said several TMC MPs who had joined the chorus, to amplify the misinformation too must apologise and delete their posts.

In a post on X, Amit Malviya shared, “After Mamata Banerjee, the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, now exposes her nephew for spreading #FakeNews, in order to weaken the doctors’ protest demanding #JusticeForRGKar. They seek an unconditional apology for inciting violence and hostility towards the medical fraternity. Several TMC MPs had joined the chorus, to amplify the misinformation. They too must apologise and delete their posts.”

He further alleged that the TMC wanted to discredit and diffuse the protests as if the young lady doctor was never raped and murdered. ”It is obvious that Mamata Banerjee and her entire clan are least interested in resolution or justice. After erasing all evidence, they want to somehow discredit and diffuse the protests and move on, as if the young lady doctor was never raped and murdered. Sick state of affairs. Mamata Banerjee is evil and must go,” he further added.

Earlier, the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, in a letter to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said they were writing to formally protest and express deep concern regarding the untrue and malicious statement he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on September 6, 2024, at 10:27 p.m.

The letter stated, “In your post, you stated that a young boy from Konnagar lost his life today following a road accident, after bleeding for three hours without receiving medical attention, a consequence of ongoing protest by doctors in response to the #RGkar incident.

”The letter said this statement is categorically false and misleading. The young male patient, suffering from polytrauma due to a tragic road accident, was referred to a higher centre from Srirampur and was received at R.G. Kar Medical College promptly at 9:10 a.m. on the same day, September 6, 2024. The doctors on duty immediately attended to him and continued to provide medical care at several intervals until his unfortunate demise at 12:30 p.m., as noted in the provisional death certificate.

The bed head tickets as well as the statement of the MSVP of RGKMCH will categorically substantiate our claim and refute your post,” the letter stated.

The letter further said that contrary to the claim, the patient did not “bleed for three hours without receiving medical attention.”

“Your assertion lacks any foundation in truth and disregards the efforts made by the medical professionals who did everything within their power to save the patient’s life. Your public statement is not only factually incorrect but also potentially dangerous. By spreading such misinformation, you are risking inciting violence and hostility against the medical community, which is already under immense pressure and shock after the heinous crime committed against a trainee doctor at RGKMCH on August 9, 2024. Such baseless accusations further demoralise healthcare professionals who are struggling to serve the people of this State, despite the hostile conditions they currently face,” the letter added.

The Joint Platform of Doctors demanded an unconditional public apology from Abhishek Banerjee. ”In light of these facts, we demand that you issue an unconditional public apology to the medical fraternity and immediately retract your false statement. It is imperative that political leaders like yourself exercise responsibility and ensure that your words do not inflame tensions or lead to further unrest. We expect you to set the record straight and take corrective action promptly to prevent any potential repercussions arising from your misleading post,” the letter by the Joint Platform of Doctors added.

Taking to X on September 6, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “A young boy from Konnagar lost his life today following a road accident, after bleeding for three hours without receiving medical attention, a consequence of the ongoing protest by doctors in response to the #RGKar incident. While the demands of the junior doctors are both fair and valid, I urge them to protest in a way that doesn’t disrupt essential medical services. Allowing a death due to preventable neglect is tantamount to culpable homicide. If the protest has to continue, it should be done constructively, with empathy and humanity, ensuring no more lives are put at risk through inaction or neglect.”

