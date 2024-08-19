GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moves Calcutta High Court challenging notice by Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police served the notice to Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on August 18, asking him to appear before it

Published - August 19, 2024 04:03 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. File

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday (August 19, 2024) moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE: CBI officers grill Sandip Ghosh for fourth consecutive day; ‘we decry any bid to muzzle people’s voice’, says victim’s father

The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday (August 18, 2024), asking him to appear before it. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Mr. Roy's lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice. The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

In his social media post, the veteran TMC MP demanded that the CBI undertake "custodial interrogation" of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

