Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s health condition ‘critical’: doctors

Mukul Roy, who got injured in the fall, is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Published - July 06, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Mukul Roy in Kolkata. File photo

Mukul Roy in Kolkata. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The health condition of former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, who was admitted to a hospital a couple of days back following a fall at his residence, is "critical", an official of the medical establishment said on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Mr. Roy, who got injured in the fall, is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, he said.

"Roy's health condition is critical but stable. Our doctors are monitoring him round the clock," the official said.

Mr. Roy is one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress.

He had joined the BJP in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls on a saffron party ticket.

He, however, returned to the TMC afterwards.

