Trinamool Congress leader killed in West Bengal’s Bhatpara region

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was killed at Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Ashok Shaw, a booth president of the State’s ruling party of ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside a local tea shop.

The incident occurred in a densely populated area next to an arterial road outside a crowded tea stall. Bombs were also hurled at the scene of crime and some people sustained injuries in the crime. The violence occurred at Bhatpara, the area adjoining Naihati Assembly where bypolls were being held on Wednesday (November 13, 2024.)

Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police Alok Rajoria reached the spot and spoke to the locals. The Commissioner said that Ashok Sahu was attacked earlier in 2023. “Three people entered the tea shop and shot Ashok Sahu. Locals claim that a bomb was also thrown. Ashok sustained bullet injuries and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition,” Mr. Rajoria said.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the crime was work of a different faction of the Trinamool Congress. BJP leader Arjun Singh also dubbed that the crime is a result of a factional feud between rival groups of the Trinamool Congress. “The incident occurred not far from the police station. It will be only 20 to 25 metres away from the police station. These are the people who shot at BJP leader Priyangu Pande in August this year,” Mr. Singh said. Alleging that the Barrackpore City police has failed to control law and order situation, the BJP leader sought investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the crime.

Bhatpara, which has several jute mills on the eastern bank of river Hooghly, has been a hot spot of political violence. Arjun Singh who have switched sides with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Barrackpore and lost to Trinamool’s Partha Bhowmick.