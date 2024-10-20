GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool Congress announces candidates for bypolls to six Assembly seats in Bengal

The bypolls were necessitated due to resignations of sitting MLAs of the six segments following their victory in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Published - October 20, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Kolkata

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday (October 20, 2024) announced candidates for the November 13 by-elections to six assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The TMC fielded Sangita Roy from Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Jay Prakash Toppo from Madarihat in Alipurduar, Sanat Dey from Naihati, Sk Rabiul Islam from Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra in Bankura, and Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district, the party said in a release.

The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, except for Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.

