ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress announces candidates for assembly by-elections in Bengal

Published - June 14, 2024 11:44 am IST - Kolkata

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Mukut Mani Adhikari Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency, Supti Pandey, from Maniktala seat and Madhuparna Thakur has been nominated from Matua-dominated Bagda seat.

PTI

Trinamool Congress workers zoom around in Kolkata bearing the party flag. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday, June 14, announced candidates for the July 10 by-elections to four assembly seats in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj seat and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency.

Supti Pandey, the widow of former TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey, has been fielded from Maniktala seat in Kolkata, while Madhuparna Thakur has been nominated from Matua-dominated Bagda seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raiganj and Ranaghat assembly segments fell vacant after Kalyani and Adhikari, both BJP MLAs, switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Maniktala seat fell vacant after the death of Sadhan Pande in 2022.

Bagda's sitting BJP MLA Biswajit Das had switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US