GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trinamool Congress announces candidates for assembly by-elections in Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Mukut Mani Adhikari Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency, Supti Pandey, from Maniktala seat and Madhuparna Thakur has been nominated from Matua-dominated Bagda seat.

Published - June 14, 2024 11:44 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Trinamool Congress workers zoom around in Kolkata bearing the party flag. File photo for representational purpose only.

Trinamool Congress workers zoom around in Kolkata bearing the party flag. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday, June 14, announced candidates for the July 10 by-elections to four assembly seats in West Bengal.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj seat and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency.

Supti Pandey, the widow of former TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey, has been fielded from Maniktala seat in Kolkata, while Madhuparna Thakur has been nominated from Matua-dominated Bagda seat.

Raiganj and Ranaghat assembly segments fell vacant after Kalyani and Adhikari, both BJP MLAs, switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls.

The Maniktala seat fell vacant after the death of Sadhan Pande in 2022.

Bagda's sitting BJP MLA Biswajit Das had switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat.

Related Topics

regional elections / West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.