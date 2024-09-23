Trinamool, BJP vie for credit for proposed semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari are vying for the credit for a proposed semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata which was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S.

The semiconductor factory will be set up by Global Foundries, the third largest chipmaker in the world. The chip manufacturing plant will be focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next generation telecommunications, and green energy applications.

“The new semiconductor facility will enhance mutually beneficial linkages in research and development (R&D) in chip manufacturing and enable game-changing advances for zero and low-emission as well as connected vehicles, Internet of things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres,” the White House said in a statement.

“Yesterday’s declaration by the Hon’ble President and the Hon’ble PM regarding imminent setting up of a Global Capability Centre in semiconductor sector by Global Foundries as the anchor-industry in West Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the West Bengal Govt,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on social media.

While assuring “all support to the emerging investment in this frontier sector”, Ms. Banerjee highlighted that since early last year, “the State Information Technology Department and our PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries as many chip-designing & packaging StartUps had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the Covid pandemic”.

She added that several leading semiconductor companies such Global Foundries, Synopsis, Micron held a number of technology-symposiums in West Bengal and visited units and offices to discuss emerging technologies and investment potential. Ms. Banerjee added that the State government-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024, held in Kolkata, witnessed participation of all leading giants from the Semiconductor industries.

“Hence, continuous deliberations coupled with successful promotion of the State’s capacity have thus led to Global Foundries’ recent proposal to set up a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata,” the Chief Minister added.

Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari expressed “sincere gratitudes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for the landmark arrangement to establish a new advanced Semiconductor Fabrication Plant in Kolkata during his meeting with US President Joe Biden”.

Mr. Adhikari said that he hopes that West Bengal will grab this opportunity with both hands. The BJP leader said that this opportunity, “may lay the foundation for a turnaround for the State which is reeling under the worst economic crisis in its history under the Mamata (Banerjee) regime”.

