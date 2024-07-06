GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool, BJP to face off in bypolls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal

Leaders of both parties begin campaigning for their respective candidates

Updated - July 06, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with party candidates Saugata Roy and Sayantika Banerjee during a road show for Assembly bypolls, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 23, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with party candidates Saugata Roy and Sayantika Banerjee during a road show for Assembly bypolls, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A month after the Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set for an electoral face off in the bypolls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal, scheduled for July 10.

Three of the four constituencies going to the polls — Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas — are located in south Bengal, while Raiganj is ]in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

CPI(M) divided Hindu votes in Bengal, helped Trinamool win in 12 seats: Suvendu Adhikari

While Trinamool emerged victorious in Maniktala in 2021, the seat fell vacant after the death of former Minister Sadhan Pandey in February 2022. BJP candidates bagged the other three seats in 2021 but later, MLAs Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Biswajit Das from Bagdah and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin shifted their allegiance to the Trinamool Congress.

The Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin seats fell vacant after the MLAs resigned from their post to contest the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Kalyani, who lost to BJP’s Kartik Chandra Paul in the Lok Sabha polls, will be contesting from Raiganj Assembly constituency. Mr. Adhikari, who lost the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat to BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar, will be contesting from the Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly constituency.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Madhuparna Takur, a member of the Matua Thakurbari, in the Matua-dominated constituency of Bagdah.

In Kolkata’s Makiktala constituency, the party has fielded Supti Pandey, wife of the late Trinamool MLA Sadhan Pandey.

The BJP has fielded the All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey from the Maniktala constituency, Manas Kumar Ghosh from Raiganj, Manoj Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin and Binay Kumar Biswas from Bagdah.

Trinamool Congress names candidates for Assembly bypolls

Enthused with the victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool is confident in winning these seats. The party has placed the responsibility on local leadership, including certain Ministers of the State government, to ensure that the party candidates win the bypolls.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari campaigned in support of party candidates at Bagdah. He raised the remarks made by Trinamool’s Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim relating to Islamic customs and said people will vote against the ruling party.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was planning to use the administration to ensure the victory of her party candidates in the bypolls.

Mr. Hakim, who campaigned for the Trinamool candidate at Bagdah on Saturday, said that BJP has fielded candidates who have no touch with the people.

BJP names candidates for Bengal bypolls, football federation chief Chaubey in fray

The Trinamool Congress won 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State and the BJP was reduced to 12 seats, while the Congress party won one seat.

The Left parties in alliance with Congress are also contesting the bypolls in the four Assembly seats. CPI(M) has fielded Arindam Biswas and Rajib Majumder in Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala, respectively, while All India Forward Bloc, a constituent of the Left Front, has nominated Gouraditya Biswas for Bagdah. Congress has fielded senior party leader and former MLA Mohit Sengupta from Raiganj.

West Bengal / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress / election

