Trial in R.G. Kar rape-murder case begins at Kolkata court

Almost three months after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, trial in the case began on Monday (November 11, 2024) at a court in Kolkata.

The in-camera trial is being held at the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sealdah, Anirban Das. The charge sheet against a civil police volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2024, and the charges were framed earlier this month.

The agency has charged the civic police volunteer under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state), and Section 103 (punishment for murder).

Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the doctor’s body was found inside the seminar room of the R.G. Kar Hospital. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the investigation in the case to the CBI.

During the day, the accused was brought before the court. Talking to media persons on the court premises, the accused once again pleaded innocence and said he was being framed. In the charge sheet, the CBI referred to 11 pieces of evidence that pointed to the accused’s involvement in the crime.

The CBI has also arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and ex-officer in charge of the Tala police station for tampering with the evidence in the case.

The horrific crime has sent shock waves across the State and triggered weeks of protests with people from all walks of life and junior doctors hitting the streets. A series of meetings were held between the State government and the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front to ensure safety and security of doctors at the workplace.

