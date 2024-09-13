TMC's Derek O'Brien targets CBI over delay in charge sheet in doctor rape-murder case

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Friday (September 13, 2024) questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI in the R.G. Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on the social media platform X, the TMC leader demanded "swift justice".

Also Read: Doctors refuse to meet Mamata Banerjee without livestreaming

"How long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice," Mr. O'Brien, the TMC's Parliamentary Party Leader in the Rajya Sabha, said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court is monitoring the case, he said, adding, "CBI has the accused & all the evidence. Why is it not filing a chargesheet & starting trial?"

"We all want swift justice. Why is CBI delaying the trial? We need answers," Mr. O'Brien said.

The body of an on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the West Bengal government-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. She was raped and murdered.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the probe in the case to the CBI from the Kolkata Police. The main accused, a civic volunteer, has been arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.