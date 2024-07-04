TMC worker is prime accused in mob violence in North 24 Parganas

Instances of mob violence and lynching are on the rise in West Bengal. In recent events, a mother-son duo were beaten up by a TMC strongman in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas. The incident was caught on camera and has surfaced online.

The prime accused, Jayant Singh, is absconding and is yet to be arrested for the violence. The victims have been admitted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

This incident came to light barely after a couple of days of the Chopra incident, where TMC strongman Tajmul Haque, also known as ‘JCB’, was seen beating up a couple on the roads of Chopra. The couple was suspected of having an extramarital affair.

The Ariadaha incident occurred on June 30 when the victim, a college student, got into a clash with locals. After the clash, Mr. Singh, a TMC-backed worker, reportedly attacked the college student and his mother.

The student was attacked with sticks and bricks near his house and suffered grave injuries. His mother came to his rescue, hearing his cry for help. Later, she was also attacked by the mob and sustained injuries.

The local Belgharia police have made eight arrests so far in this case. Two of the accused were arrested on July 3. But the primary accused has still not been found.

Mr. Singh, the prime suspect, is said to be a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra. Many photos of Mr. Singh and his brother have surfaced online, where he can be seen with Mr. Madan Mitra, his son Subhorup Mitra, and his daughter-in-law.

“If any wrong has been committed, I will not see party colours. I am asking the police to arrest all the accused within 24 hours,” Mr. Madan Mitra said after paying a visit to Ariadaha area.

Mr. Singh’s brother has also said that he (Mr. Singh) was in no way involved in the mob violence, and “all of this” was a conspiracy against them. He has also claimed that he had enough evidence and call recordings to prove his brother’s innocence, if needed.

