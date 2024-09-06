TMC trying to hide entire incident: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar on Kolkata rape-murder case

Launching a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress over the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case, Union MoS and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said that TMC has been trying to hide the incident since the beginning, and they tried to tamper with evidence.

“We have been saying this from the start that TMC has been trying to hide the entire incident. This has been their plan, and they even tried to prove that it is a suicide. They tried to tamper with the evidence.”

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE

Mr. Majumdar said, “The letter proves that the incident happened on August 9, and on August 10, a notification was released from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. This notification, without the involvement of the State Health Ministry, was not possible to release that kind of order”.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) should resign,” Majumdar told ANI.

Mr. Majumdar also claimed that the Trinamool Congress is trying to protect former R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. ”Mamata Banerjee is protecting Sandip Ghosh, and he has been appointed to one position after another. When he was removed from the position of principal at R.G. Kar, he was sent to National Medical College.”

He further added that “The students at National Medical College did not let him enter, so he was then appointed as Officer on Special Duty at the Health Department. The party is trying to protect the person against whom most allegations have been leveled,”.

Sandip Ghosh has been sent to 8-day police custody. The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mr. Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

The West Bengal Health Department has suspended R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal, Sandip Ghosh.