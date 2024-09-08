TMC MP Jawahar Sircar's letter to CM Mamata exposes corruption, dictatorial attitude within party: BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawahar Sircar's letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has exposed the "dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude" within the party, the BJP said on Sunday (September 8, 2024) as it pressed for her resignation.

Mr. Sircar wrote to Ms. Banerjee stating that he has decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha and leave politics. He claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) — and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

In a statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The letter by Jawahar Sircar, TMC MP, exposes dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude within the TMC. TMC means 'too much corruption'".

It indicates that every institution in West Bengal has been corroded with corruption by the Mamata Banerjee government and those who raise the issue are heckled and silenced, he alleged.

Mr. Poonawalla said the TMC MP's letter to Ms. Banerjee also reveals that her government's priority in the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case "was not nyay (justice) for beti (the daughter)".

"It was an institutional cover up. There is total no-confidence against her as the movement against the incident is a people's movement, yet TMC leaders abused the protestors and threatened them," he said in a post on X.

"The only question is how can Mamata Banerjee continue? Should she not resign?" Mr. Poonawalla asked, adding, "Instead of resigning, she protects CP Kolkata, Sandip Ghose, and others. Why?"

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Congress, asking why party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are still silent on the trainee doctor's rape-and-murder case.

"Won't (they) visit the victim's parents?" he asked. "From the parents statement and other evidence, it is clear that a huge cover up was done (in the case) at the behest of the top leaders of the TMC," Poonawalla said.

