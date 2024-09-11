GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TMC leader calls agitating doctors 'anti-national' for defying SC directive

TMC leader Chandan Mukhopadhyay criticises protesting doctors in West Bengal, calling them ‘anti-nationals’ for defying Supreme Court orders to rejoin work

Published - September 11, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors shout slogans as they sit on dharna after the police stopped their protest march towards Swasthya Bhawan over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident in Kolkata.

Junior doctors shout slogans as they sit on dharna after the police stopped their protest march towards Swasthya Bhawan over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has criticised the agitating medics for defying the Supreme Court directive to rejoin work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) and has dubbed the protesting doctors as “anti-nationals”.

In a purported video clip, TMC leader Chandan Mukhopadhyay, a panchayat leader of Baduria in North 24 Parganas, was seen making the remarks at a party programme.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.

“Despite the Supreme Court order, the agitating doctors are continuing with their protest. They have forgotten their solemn duty of serving the people. These agitating doctors are nothing but anti-nationals. Immediate action must be taken against such doctors who have defied court orders,” he was heard saying in the video.

Defying the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties by 5 p.m. on September 10, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) to press their demand for justice for a medic who was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors in Bengal continue with cease work, sit-in outside 'Swasthya Bhavan'

The junior doctors also continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the State Health Department, for the second day, demanding the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior health officials from their posts.

