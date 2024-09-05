GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC criticises BJP, other parties for politicising death of R.G. Kar hospital doctor

“BJP is not seeking any justice by politicising the issue. This is deeply affecting the sentiments of the victim’s parents,” said TMC leader and Minister Shashi Panja

Published - September 05, 2024 03:43 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File picture of security personnel try to stop BJP workers from crossing over a barricade during ‘District Magistrate (DM) office Gherao’ against the West Bengal’s TMC government in Kolkata

File picture of security personnel try to stop BJP workers from crossing over a barricade during ‘District Magistrate (DM) office Gherao’ against the West Bengal’s TMC government in Kolkata | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (September 5, 2024) criticised the BJP and other parties for allegedly politicising the death of a woman doctor of a State-run hospital last month.

Speaking to reporters, TMC leader and Minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of not seeking justice but rather using the tragedy for political gain.

Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts

She said during the debate on the anti-rape Bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly, a BJP legislator had demanded immediate justice for the victim's family.

“Recently, the West Bengal assembly passed the historic anti-rape Bill. While debating on the Bill, a BJP legislator said that justice should be immediately meted out to the victim’s family and the CBI would not be spared if there is any delay,” she said.

Ms. Panja claimed that the saffron party is engaging in political maneuvers with other parties, which is exacerbating the distress of the victim's parents.

“BJP is not seeking any justice by politicising the issue. This is deeply affecting the sentiments of the victim’s parents,” she said.

She also condemned the proliferation of fake videos on social media, including one suggesting the victim's parents were bribed to stay silent, and another refuting this claim. Ms. Panja alleged that these videos are being spread by the BJP's IT cell.

She emphasised that the victim's parents are solely seeking justice, and urged that politics should not interfere with this pursuit.

Ms. Panja called for a swift and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators and condemned the circulation of the post-mortem report on social media, labelling it as an injustice to the victim. "The CBI should expedite the probe," she said.

"When everyone is crying for justice including the Trinamool Congress, politics should not come into play. We want speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the culprit or culprits," Ms. Panja said, adding the CBI is currently investigating the case, and the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

West Bengal Education Minister and senior TMC leader Bratya Basu said despite Kolkata Police handing over all relevant documents to the CBI 23 days ago, there has been no significant progress or communication from the agency. He questioned the CBI’s lack of transparency and the BJP’s claims of evidence tampering.

"The BJP has been saying that evidence has been tampered with. We want to know what evidence had been tampered with. Why this silence on the part of the CBI", he asked.

The death of the doctor on August 9 has triggered nationwide protests and led to junior doctors in West Bengal going on strike.

Ms. Panja supported the doctors' agitation, describing it as justified and expressing hope that they will resume work once the situation is addressed.

“The agitation by the doctors is justified and should be treated with empathy. Surely they will get back to work when they feel that the time has come for them,” Ms. Panja added.

Published - September 05, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.