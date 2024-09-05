TMC criticises BJP, other parties for politicising death of R.G. Kar hospital doctor

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (September 5, 2024) criticised the BJP and other parties for allegedly politicising the death of a woman doctor of a State-run hospital last month.

Speaking to reporters, TMC leader and Minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of not seeking justice but rather using the tragedy for political gain.

She said during the debate on the anti-rape Bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly, a BJP legislator had demanded immediate justice for the victim's family.

“Recently, the West Bengal assembly passed the historic anti-rape Bill. While debating on the Bill, a BJP legislator said that justice should be immediately meted out to the victim’s family and the CBI would not be spared if there is any delay,” she said.

Ms. Panja claimed that the saffron party is engaging in political maneuvers with other parties, which is exacerbating the distress of the victim's parents.

“BJP is not seeking any justice by politicising the issue. This is deeply affecting the sentiments of the victim’s parents,” she said.

She also condemned the proliferation of fake videos on social media, including one suggesting the victim's parents were bribed to stay silent, and another refuting this claim. Ms. Panja alleged that these videos are being spread by the BJP's IT cell.

She emphasised that the victim's parents are solely seeking justice, and urged that politics should not interfere with this pursuit.

Ms. Panja called for a swift and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators and condemned the circulation of the post-mortem report on social media, labelling it as an injustice to the victim. "The CBI should expedite the probe," she said.

"When everyone is crying for justice including the Trinamool Congress, politics should not come into play. We want speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the culprit or culprits," Ms. Panja said, adding the CBI is currently investigating the case, and the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

West Bengal Education Minister and senior TMC leader Bratya Basu said despite Kolkata Police handing over all relevant documents to the CBI 23 days ago, there has been no significant progress or communication from the agency. He questioned the CBI’s lack of transparency and the BJP’s claims of evidence tampering.

"The BJP has been saying that evidence has been tampered with. We want to know what evidence had been tampered with. Why this silence on the part of the CBI", he asked.

The death of the doctor on August 9 has triggered nationwide protests and led to junior doctors in West Bengal going on strike.

Ms. Panja supported the doctors' agitation, describing it as justified and expressing hope that they will resume work once the situation is addressed.

“The agitation by the doctors is justified and should be treated with empathy. Surely they will get back to work when they feel that the time has come for them,” Ms. Panja added.