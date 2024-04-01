ADVERTISEMENT

TMC alleges attack on Udayan Guha's convoy by BJP supporters in Cooch Behar

April 01, 2024 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - Cooch Behar (West Bengal)

The TMC said that the alleged attack on Mr. Guha’s car happened while he was traveling from Dinhata to Cooch Behar

ANI

A vehicle of TMC MLA and West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha’s convoy damaged after an alleged attack, in Cooch Behar, on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha's convoy was allegedly attacked on March 31 in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

TMC has alleged the involvement of supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik.

Cooch Behar | Violence, latent complexities likely to seal Nisith Pramanik’s fate on Rajbanshi land

Lashing out at the saffron party, the TMC leader said, "Their target is Udayan Guha because they know that if they make me sit, then it will be easy for them."

Hitting out at Nisith Pramanik, he said, “A similar incident happened today in Dinhata; the attack was carried out on his (Nisith Pramanik) signals.”

“We clearly saw that after he signalled, his goons came with sticks and attacked me. He was asking for votes with folded hands during that time. He signalled and then my vehicle was attacked,” he added.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place across seven phases, starting April 19.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling TMC secured 22 seats, while the BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the State. The Congress had to settle for just two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party dominated the tally with 34 seats, while the BJP bagged only 2 seats. The CPI(M) won 2 seats, while the Congress secured 4 seats.

