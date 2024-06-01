GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thunderstorms, heavy rain anticipated in parts of West Bengal

The arrival of the southwest monsoon augurs thunderstorms and lightning along with heavy rainfall in West Bengal

Published - June 01, 2024 05:43 am IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Vehicles move on a road amid rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Nadia district in West Bengal

Vehicles move on a road amid rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Nadia district in West Bengal | Photo Credit: PTI

Southwest monsoon has advanced into the northern parts of West Bengal and is likely to cause thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the State in the upcoming days, the Regional Meteorological Centre announced in a press release on Friday.

Due to strong moisture incursion, there is a high possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over North Bengal in the first week of June, the statement added. The Meteorological department has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain (between 7 cm to 11 cm) in Coochbehar, Alipurduar Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and some parts of North and South Dinajpur between June 1 and June 4. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 7 cm to 20 cm) has been issued in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts for June 2.

The Meteorological department has also warned against landslides in hilly areas, rise in water level in rivers like Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh, and Torsa, damage to horticulture and standing crops and vegetables, and temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpass roads, owing to heavy rain.

Six killed, normal life affected as Remal leaves destruction across south Bengal

The statement also highlights the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning between June 1 and June 2 in districts in South Bengal, including East & Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad. 

The Met department has advised against movement in areas prone to landslides and waterlogging in the upcoming days. 

Southwest monsoon has advanced into Kerala and parts of northeast India, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, according to an announcement by the India Meteorological Department.

Earlier this week, cyclone Remal battered the southern parts of West Bengal including Kolkata where trees and electric poles were uprooted, streets were left waterlogged, and common people were stranded for public transport.

Kolkata / West Bengal

