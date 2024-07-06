This monsoon, Bengal travellers are headed north — in their own State

North Bengal is emerging as the hottest monsoon destination for the inveterate Bengali traveller, who is now escaping to its rain-drenched mountains and forests to escape the humid plains.

Hitherto unheard-of names — such as Rangaroon, Daragaon, Tabakoshi, and Chibo — are fast gaining popularity, with people wanting to encounter natural beauty rather than crowds. Even between known places, people are preferring, say, Kurseong over the staple Darjeeling.

“Gone are the days when people refrained from going to the hills during monsoon. Now they realise that the greenery, picturesque tea gardens, and landscapes of north Bengal come alive during the rainy reason. They also realise that apart from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and the Dooars there are several little villages and hamlets offer stunning views — rolling hills and misty valleys — particularly this time of the year,” travel enthusiast Maitrayee Paul, who is a West Bengal government official currently posted in Berhampore, said.

“Also, north Bengal is culturally rich and diverse, with a blend of Nepali, Lepcha, Tibetan, and Bengali influences. Erstwhile British leisure spots still have bungalows some of which are now converted into tourism stays. Moreover, improved road and rail connectivity have made north Bengal more easily accessible from Kolkata and other big cities of West Bengal,” Ms. Paul added.

According to Durgapur-based engineer Saptarshi Choudhury, north Bengal is not only easy on time and pocket but also fills the gap during monsoon because the road to Sikkim is not very during that time of the year. “The term ‘north Bengal’ now doesn’t mean just Darjeeling; it stretches to so many off-beat places, which can be the perfect destination for a monsoon lover. You can spend your whole day enjoying the sound of rain sitting next to the river in Bijonbari, or do a short monsoon trek in Sinchal forest or enjoy the mystic foggy weather near Lepchajagat,” Mr. Choudhury, who found a hamlet called Rangaron making a place in his heart, said.

Krishnakoli Ray, headmistress of a girls’ school in Kolkata, said that north Bengal was less crowded during the rains and provided a different experience from the run-of-the-mill feel of the popular destinations during peak seasons. “Another advantage is the lower prices of flights and hotels. On the whole, it is a great deal in every way,” she said.

Sweta Majumder, who is an assistant director with the Consumer Affairs department in Kolkata, recently visited places near Kalimpong with an all-woman Facebook group and had this to say about her experience: “Monsoon makes the mountain look different. Unknown roads lead to unknown destinations with unknown people amidst unknown wildflowers — what a thrilling experience it was! If you are fortunate, you will get a glimpse of Kanchenjunga from the balcony of your homestay.”

Travel is almost as essential in West Bengal as a morning cup of tea, a passion that transcends economic status. Those with limited means head to the beaches of Digha, though there are many who save or seek loans to travel to newer destinations, while those who can afford often head out Bengal or the country. But north Bengal has been inviting for all, be it the well-to-do or budget traveller, poet or the bureaucrat, only that monsoon has become a new attraction. Ask anyone about their experiences, the answers are invariably poetic.

“Mist, monsoon and the mountains — if you love serenity, the northern flank of the Teesta offers ultimate romance,” said Ankit Sarkar who, like Ms. Paul, is a senior government official and who recently travelled to Icchegaon, a village near Kalimpong. “It wasn’t a regular name in the search engines for travellers, and it was put on top of our top priority list for the same reason,” Mr. Sarkar said.

In Ichhegaon Mr. Sarkar found “peace in ultimate purity” and the weather “swinging like a pendulum.” He was still looking for the perfect angle to click from his homestay when it began to rain. “Continuous rain, sudden power cut, a platter of momos, candlelit night — Icchegaon was haunting and loving at once. As the wind thrashed the window pane, it was already dawn,” he said.