This is fight of entire womankind: Arjuna awardee Mantu Ghosh as protests held against R.G. Kar College incident at Siliguri

In the wake of the completion of one month to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, women in Siliguri lit candles and took the oath to continue the protest until justice is served.

Arjuna awardee Mantu Ghosh said that this is a fight of the entire womankind. Mantu Ghosh said, "Going by what we saw on TV, the incident occurred around this time. So, we chose this time to protest. It has been a month since the incident occurred. We are lighting candles and taking an oath. This is a fight of the entire womankind. The people of West Bengal are demanding justice for her. Nobody can even imagine what has happened here. So people are fighting for justice together."

Follow live updates on Kolkata doctor rape and murder case hearing here

She further said that one month had been over and the CBI submitted an envelope on Thursday (September 5, 2024). "We feel that many facts are going to emerge today, and we will get justice," she added. A woman activist said, "We are giving our thoughts through a vote on the horrific rape with the trainee doctor victim. According to news reports, the incident happened at 4.10 a.m., so we have gathered at the same time. We are getting good support. We have lit candles and joined an oath-taking ceremony. We are taking the oath that a woman should be safe even if she walks alone at 2 a.m. at midnight and we want security for them."

#WATCH | Arjuna awardee Mantu Ghosh says, "Going by what we saw on TV, the incident occurred around this time. So, we chose this time to protest. It has been a month since the incident occurred. We are lighting candles and taking an oath...This is a fight of the entire womankind.… https://t.co/7o3StN3jYSpic.twitter.com/yv0MKCKYLz — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

Earlier, people from the medical fraternity, activists, and local citizens on Sunday (September 8, 2024) formed a human chain in Siliguri to protest against the rape and murder case and demand justice for the victim. The brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread protests in West Bengal and across the country.

#Kolkata and several other parts of #WestBengal witnessed unprecedented protests on Sunday as part of the "Reclaim the Night" protest to mark one month of the rape and murder of a doctor at the city's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.



🎥Shrabana Chatterjee (@Shrabanawrites) pic.twitter.com/4uPpdoJYVv — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 9, 2024

The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. In a related development, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Sunday (September 8, 2024) wrote a letter to the Director of ED requesting an investigation and arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with health scams involving Sandip Ghosh and the R.G. Kar Case.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday (September 8, 2024) wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and offered his resignation from the post of MP. "I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at R.G. Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened, and whatever punitive steps the Government is taking now are too little & quite late. I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," reads the letter.

Also Read: Prime accused Sanjay Roy’s bail plea rejected

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident. On September 2, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Mr. Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been remanded to 8-day police custody.

The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. On September 3, amid protests over the Kolkata rape and murder case, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024'.