Tejashwi comes out in support of Mamata Banerjee amid protests over Kolkata rape-murder case

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday came out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata as he blamed the BJP for being involved in hooliganism in the State. Mr. Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal is a part of the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) along with Ms. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

“BJP is carrying out hooliganism in West Bengal. Shops in markers are looted. The BJP people want to disrupt the peaceful environment in Bengal. They are inciting people continuously but the people of Bengal or any other State will not fall for it,” Mr. Yadav told media persons in Patna on the day Ms. Banerjee defended her remark about the raging issue. Ms. Banerjee on Thursday clarified that her comments were directed “against Bhartiya Janata Party and not the protesting students”. However, a complaint has been lodged against Ms Banerjee with the Delhi Police on Thursday over her comments.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms. Banerjee had at an event of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) allegedly warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn”. Later, a complaint was filed against her in Supreme Court. The complainant, a lawyer, alleged that the Trinamool supremo’s remarks were provocative and intended to incite unrest.

“As far as incidents of rape are concerned, most of the cases happen in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled States. It is happening frequently in Bihar. What had happened in the shelter home? Who were in power at that time? Why are they silent on it? They should know the past,” the RJD leader added. He further accused BJP of “disrupting the peaceful environment”. “BJP only wants to create panic everywhere but they would remain unsuccessful in it,” he stated. Mr. Yadav also asked: “BJP has called for a bandh in West Bengal but when would they call it in Uttar Pradesh?”

Earlier on August 28 while speaking to the media at Patna airport, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had said that “there is all-round anarchy in West Bengal and there is no government at all. It is surprising for all that there is a woman chief minister in West Bengal who resorts to baton charge on protesters protesting against women atrocity, he said. JD(U) is the ruling alliance partner of BJP in Bihar.