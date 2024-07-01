Take action against Kolkata Police Commissioner, DCP Central: WB Governor writes to CM

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding that it is highly necessary to take “appropriate punitive action in accordance with law against Shri Vineet Goyal, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Smt. Indira Mukherjee, DCP, and the Police contingent posted at Raj Bhavan”.

Referring to the allegations against him made by a Raj Bhawan employee against him, Governor described it and concocted and fabricated allegations and said that if the Constitution and the laws are not followed in matters concerning the Constitutional office of the Governor, it is dangerous and appalling to think of the procedure that would be adopted by the officers and his subordinates in cases involving the common man.

A female employee of Raj Bhawan had brought allegations of sexual harassment against the Governor on May 2. The Kolkata Police had registered a case and constituted an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the allegations against the Governor. Since Article 361 of the Constitution provides immunity to the Governor of any criminal proceedings there has been no further developments.

The communication from Raj Bhawan said that DCP central Indira Mukherjee conducted a press conference on May 3, 2024, and informed the media about the details of the allegations and the action taken by the police, by way of inquiry/investigation. “By such a brazen declaration, Smt. Indira Mukherjee has openly defied the Constitution and the laws, besides the judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court which has time and again held that there is a complete bar on initiation or continuation of any kind of criminal proceedings against a Governor,” the letter said. The Governor also accused the Commissioner of Kolkata Police engaging in illegal and unconstitutional acts.

The developments centring the allegations against the Governor in the first week of May has brought the State Government and the Raj Bhawan at loggerheads. The Governor had sought action against the police team who were posted at Raj Bhawan on the day the complaint was made.

Last week Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that women are scared of visiting Raj Bhawan after this incident involving allegations against the Governor and the Governor has filed a defamation case against her.